Company Directory
TE Connectivity
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Chemical Engineer

  • All Chemical Engineer Salaries

TE Connectivity Chemical Engineer Salaries

The average Chemical Engineer total compensation in Mexico at TE Connectivity ranges from MX$288K to MX$403K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for TE Connectivity's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$16.7K - $20.2K
Mexico
Common Range
Possible Range
$15.4K$16.7K$20.2K$21.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Chemical Engineer submissions at TE Connectivity to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at TE Connectivity?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Chemical Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chemical Engineer at TE Connectivity in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MX$403,198. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TE Connectivity for the Chemical Engineer role in Mexico is MX$288,495.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TE Connectivity

Related Companies

  • Autodesk
  • Akamai
  • Cisco
  • F5 Networks
  • Cloudflare
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/te-connectivity/salaries/chemical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.