TDS Salaries

TDS's salary ranges from $44,765 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $140,700 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TDS. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $87K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$70.2K
Customer Service
$44.8K

Data Scientist
$51.2K
Sales
$141K
Venture Capitalist
$56.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TDS is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TDS is $63,444.

