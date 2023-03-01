Company Directory
TDCX
TDCX Salaries

TDCX's salary ranges from $11,390 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Malaysia at the low-end to $42,870 for a Sales in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TDCX. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Sales
Median $42.9K
Administrative Assistant
$26.3K
Business Analyst
$33.6K

Business Development
$30K
Customer Service
$23.6K
Customer Service Operations
$28.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$14.7K
Marketing
$37.2K
Marketing Operations
$36.5K
Recruiter
$11.4K
Software Engineer
$15.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TDCX is Sales with a yearly total compensation of $42,870. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TDCX is $28,558.

