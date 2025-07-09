Company Directory
TD Securities
TD Securities Salaries

TD Securities's salary ranges from $58,267 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $301,500 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TD Securities. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $92.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Investment Banker
Median $107K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $115K

Accountant
$121K
Business Operations
$68.6K
Business Operations Manager
$106K
Business Analyst
$58.3K
Data Analyst
$85.4K
Financial Analyst
$59.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$86.7K
Product Manager
$302K
Program Manager
$100K
Project Manager
$280K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TD Securities is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TD Securities is $100,437.

