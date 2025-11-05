Company Directory
Tata Motors
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

  • Pune Metropolitan Region

Tata Motors Mechanical Engineer Salaries in Pune Metropolitan Region

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package at Tata Motors totals ₹1.84M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tata Motors
Mechanical Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Total per annum
₹1.84M
Level
hidden
Base salary
₹1.84M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Tata Motors?
Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Tata Motors in Pune Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,019,401. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Motors for the Mechanical Engineer role in Pune Metropolitan Region is ₹882,043.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tata Motors

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • Coinbase
  • Lyft
  • Tesla
  • See all companies →

Other Resources