Software Engineer compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from MX$262K per year for C1Y to MX$775K per year for C3A. The median yearly compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area package totals MX$399K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1Y
MX$262K
MX$257K
MX$5.1K
MX$0
C1
MX$476K
MX$464K
MX$0
MX$12.4K
C2
MX$516K
MX$486K
MX$0
MX$30.1K
C3A
MX$775K
MX$747K
MX$0
MX$28.3K
At Tata Consultancy Services, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
