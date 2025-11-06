Company Directory
Tata Consultancy Services Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Sao Paulo

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systems Engineer

Web Developer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services in Greater Sao Paulo sits at a yearly total compensation of R$137,798. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Software Engineer role in Greater Sao Paulo is R$109,594.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tata Consultancy Services

