Software Engineer compensation in Greater Delhi Area at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from ₹413K per year for C1Y to ₹1.06M per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Delhi Area package totals ₹743K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1Y
₹413K
₹410K
₹1.6K
₹1.4K
C1
₹756K
₹726K
₹0
₹30.3K
C2
₹1.19M
₹1.14M
₹0
₹53.3K
C3A
₹1.74M
₹1.7M
₹2.1K
₹36.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tata Consultancy Services, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
