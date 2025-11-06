Tata Consultancy Services Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Delhi Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Delhi Area at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from ₹413K per year for C1Y to ₹1.06M per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Delhi Area package totals ₹743K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus C1Y Assistant Engineer Trainee ( Entry Level ) ₹413K ₹410K ₹1.6K ₹1.4K C1 Assistant Engineer ₹756K ₹726K ₹0 ₹30.3K C2 IT Analyst ₹1.19M ₹1.14M ₹0 ₹53.3K C3A Assistant Consultant ₹1.74M ₹1.7M ₹2.1K ₹36.2K View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Tata Consultancy Services, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Tata Consultancy Services ?

