Project Manager compensation in United States at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from $99.6K per year for C3A to $111K per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $104K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1Y
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3A
$99.6K
$98.8K
$0
$800
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tata Consultancy Services, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)