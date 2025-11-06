Company Directory
Tata Consultancy Services
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

  • New York City Area

Tata Consultancy Services Product Designer Salaries in New York City Area

The median Product Designer compensation in New York City Area package at Tata Consultancy Services totals $120K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tata Consultancy Services
Product Designer
New York, NY
Total per annum
$120K
Level
C4
Base salary
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at Tata Consultancy Services?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

UX Designer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Tata Consultancy Services in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Product Designer role in New York City Area is $120,000.

Other Resources