Company Directory
Tata Consultancy Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • United Kingdom

Tata Consultancy Services Data Scientist Salaries in United Kingdom

The median Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom package at Tata Consultancy Services totals £33.8K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tata Consultancy Services
Data Scientist
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per annum
£33.8K
Level
C2
Base salary
£33.8K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Tata Consultancy Services?
Block logo
+£43.9K
Robinhood logo
+£67.4K
Stripe logo
+£15.1K
Datadog logo
+£26.5K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Tata Consultancy Services in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £60,798. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Data Scientist role in United Kingdom is £33,848.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tata Consultancy Services

Related Companies

  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Mphasis
  • Mindtree
  • See all companies →

Other Resources