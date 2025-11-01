Company Directory
Tata Consultancy Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Tata Consultancy Services Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in India at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from ₹4.08M to ₹5.56M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹4.36M - ₹5.27M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹4.08M₹4.36M₹5.27M₹5.56M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Data Science Manager submissions at Tata Consultancy Services to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Science Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Tata Consultancy Services in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,561,524. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Data Science Manager role in India is ₹4,075,255.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tata Consultancy Services

Related Companies

  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Mphasis
  • Mindtree
  • See all companies →

Other Resources