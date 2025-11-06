Tata Consultancy Services Business Analyst Salaries in Canada

Business Analyst compensation in Canada at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from CA$92K per year for C2 to CA$114K per year for C3B. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$96.4K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus C1 Assistant Analyst CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- C2 Analyst CA$92K CA$89.4K CA$0 CA$2.5K C3A Assistant Consultant CA$102K CA$101K CA$0 CA$1.7K C3B Associate Consultant CA$114K CA$114K CA$0 CA$0 View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Tata Consultancy Services, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

