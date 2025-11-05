Company Directory
Tango
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Tango Software Engineer Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package at Tango totals PLN 346K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tango's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tango
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per annum
PLN 346K
Level
Senior
Base salary
PLN 308K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 38K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Tango?
Block logo
+PLN 217K
Robinhood logo
+PLN 333K
Stripe logo
+PLN 74.8K
Datadog logo
+PLN 131K
Verily logo
+PLN 82.3K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tango, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tango in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 464,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tango for the Software Engineer role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 314,108.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tango

Related Companies

  • Credit Karma
  • Waymo
  • Noom
  • Survios
  • Seesaw
  • See all companies →

Other Resources