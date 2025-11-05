Company Directory
Syntax
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Montreal

Syntax Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Montreal

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Montreal package at Syntax totals CA$80.3K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Syntax's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Syntax
Site Reliability Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per annum
CA$80.3K
Level
3
Base salary
CA$80.3K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at Syntax?
Block logo
+CA$81K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.9K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Syntax in Greater Montreal sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$198,914. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Syntax for the Software Engineer role in Greater Montreal is CA$116,586.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Syntax

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Spotify
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • Square
  • See all companies →

Other Resources