Synopsys
Synopsys Salaries

Synopsys's salary ranges from $21,220 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $413,667 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Synopsys. Last updated: 9/16/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
64 $92.7K
65 $119K
66 $161K
67 $159K
68 $200K
69 $250K
100 $321K

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

FPGA Engineer

Software Engineer
64 $94.1K
65 $124K
66 $172K
67 $193K
68 $223K
69 $296K
100 $401K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Product Manager
69 $284K
100 $343K

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $121K
Software Engineering Manager
69 $317K
100 $414K
Solution Architect
Median $310K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $45.5K
Electrical Engineer
Median $326K
Product Designer
Median $145K
Product Design Manager
Median $330K
Data Scientist
Median $154K
Sales
Median $331K
Program Manager
Median $357K
Business Analyst
$140K
Customer Service
$87.1K
Customer Success
$90.5K
Data Analyst
$45.2K
Data Science Manager
$159K
Financial Analyst
$151K
Human Resources
$270K
Information Technologist (IT)
$34.6K
Management Consultant
$257K
Marketing
$175K
Mechanical Engineer
$39.9K
Project Manager
$146K
Sales Engineer
$120K
Technical Writer
$21.2K
UX Researcher
$193K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Synopsys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

FAQ

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Synopsys je Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер at the 100 level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $413,667. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Synopsys je $166,156.

