Syfe Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Syfe totals ₹35.9K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Syfe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Syfe
Software Development Engineer 2
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per annum
₹35.9K
Level
L4
Base salary
₹33.9K
Stock (/yr)
₹1.2K
Bonus
₹876
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at Syfe?

₹160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

بالاترین بسته حقوقی گزارش شده برای Software Engineer در Syfe in India برابر کل دستمزد سالانه ₹69,114 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Syfe برای نقش Software Engineer in India برابر ₹34,467 است.

