Syfe
Syfe Salaries

Syfe's salary ranges from $35,914 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $79,744 for a Product Designer in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Syfe. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $35.9K
Product Designer
$79.7K
Project Manager
$52.9K

FAQs

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Syfe är Produktdesigner at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $79,744. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Syfe är $52,925.

Other Resources