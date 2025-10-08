Swisscom DevOps Engineer Salaries in Switzerland

DevOps Engineer compensation in Switzerland at Swisscom ranges from CHF 124K per year for Software Engineer to CHF 155K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 138K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swisscom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) CHF 124K CHF 121K CHF 0 CHF 3K Senior Software Engineer CHF 155K CHF 150K CHF 0 CHF 5.1K Lead Software Engineer CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- Principal Software Engineer CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF --

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CHF ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

