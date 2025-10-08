Company Directory
Swisscom
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • DevOps Engineer

  • Switzerland

Swisscom DevOps Engineer Salaries in Switzerland

DevOps Engineer compensation in Switzerland at Swisscom ranges from CHF 124K per year for Software Engineer to CHF 155K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 138K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swisscom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Average Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CHF 124K
CHF 121K
CHF 0
CHF 3K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 155K
CHF 150K
CHF 0
CHF 5.1K
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Add CompCompare Levels

CHF 160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Swisscom?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a DevOps Engineer at Swisscom in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 162,891. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swisscom for the DevOps Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 133,141.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Swisscom

Related Companies

  • Sprint
  • TELUS
  • TDS
  • Accenture
  • AT&T
  • See all companies →

Other Resources