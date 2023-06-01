Company Directory
Swiss Water
Top Insights
    • About

    Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a green coffee decaffeinator that operates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters without the use of chemicals. It also provides green coffee logistics services and handles and stores coffees for other coffee importers and brokers. The company was formerly known as Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

    https://investor.swisswater.com
    Website
    1988
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

