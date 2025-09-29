Company Directory
Swiss Re
Swiss Re Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at Swiss Re totals CHF 147K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiss Re's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Swiss Re
Cybersecurity Analyst
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per annum
CHF 147K
Level
L3
Base salary
CHF 132K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 14.3K
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Swiss Re?

CHF 134K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst at Swiss Re sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 176,288. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swiss Re for the jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst role is CHF 149,108.

Other Resources