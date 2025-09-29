Company Directory
Swiss Re
Swiss Re Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Switzerland package at Swiss Re totals CHF 160K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiss Re's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Swiss Re
Product Manager
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per annum
CHF 160K
Level
Senior Product Manager
Base salary
CHF 141K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 18.2K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at Swiss Re?

CHF 134K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Swiss Re in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 361,157. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swiss Re for the Product Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 159,539.

