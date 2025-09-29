Company Directory
Swiss Re
Swiss Re Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Swiss Re totals ₹1.68M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiss Re's total compensation packages.

Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
₹1.68M
hidden
₹1.52M
₹0
₹152K
2-4 Years
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Swiss Re?

₹13.94M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Swiss Re in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,940,712. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swiss Re for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹1,676,608.

