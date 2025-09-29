Company Directory
Swiss Re
Swiss Re Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in Switzerland package at Swiss Re totals CHF 124K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiss Re's total compensation packages.

Median Package
Swiss Re
Senior Business Analyst
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per annum
CHF 124K
Level
Senior
Base salary
CHF 107K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 16.8K
Years at company
8 Years
Years' experience
11 Years
What are the career levels at Swiss Re?

CHF 134K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Swiss Re in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 142,219. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swiss Re for the Business Analyst role in Switzerland is CHF 124,110.

Other Resources