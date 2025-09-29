Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at Swiggy ranges from ₹89.8K per year for Engineering Manager to ₹127K per year for Senior Engineering Manager. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹96.5K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiggy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineering Manager
₹89.8K
₹86.1K
₹2.1K
₹1.6K
Senior Engineering Manager
₹127K
₹117K
₹7.2K
₹2.8K
Assistant Vice President
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Vice President
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
