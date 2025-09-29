Software Engineer compensation in India at Swiggy ranges from ₹23.4K per year for L6 to ₹126K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹44K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiggy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
₹23.4K
₹20.3K
₹3K
₹170
L7
₹48K
₹37.9K
₹9.8K
₹190
L8
₹98.3K
₹64.2K
₹34.1K
₹0
L9
₹126K
₹90.4K
₹35.4K
₹0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
