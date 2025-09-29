Company Directory
Swiggy
Swiggy Program Manager Salaries

The median Program Manager compensation in India package at Swiggy totals ₹34.6K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiggy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Swiggy
Manager Strategy
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹34.6K
Level
L7
Base salary
₹31K
Stock (/yr)
₹3.6K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Swiggy?

₹160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Swiggy in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹107,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swiggy for the Program Manager role in India is ₹35,725.

