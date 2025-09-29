Product Design Manager compensation in India at Swiggy totals ₹83.3K per year for L9. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiggy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L9
₹83.3K
₹72.4K
₹7.3K
₹3.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)