Swiggy
Swiggy Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in India at Swiggy ranges from ₹98K to ₹134K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiggy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹105K - ₹127K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹98K₹105K₹127K₹134K
Common Range
Possible Range

₹160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Swiggy in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹133,708. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swiggy for the Chief of Staff role in India is ₹97,976.

