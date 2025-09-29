Swiggy Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in India at Swiggy ranges from ₹16.3K per year for L6 to ₹70.8K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹19.2K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiggy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L6 Business Analyst I ₹16.3K ₹15.7K ₹290 ₹280 L7 Business Analyst II ₹32.3K ₹25.9K ₹5.9K ₹500 L8 Business Analyst III ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L9 Business Analyst IV ₹70.8K ₹49.5K ₹21.3K ₹0 View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Swiggy ?

