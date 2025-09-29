Company Directory
Swiggy
    Levels FYI
  Salaries
  Business Analyst

  All Business Analyst Salaries

Swiggy Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in India at Swiggy ranges from ₹16.3K per year for L6 to ₹70.8K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹19.2K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiggy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
Business Analyst I
₹16.3K
₹15.7K
₹290
₹280
L7
Business Analyst II
₹32.3K
₹25.9K
₹5.9K
₹500
L8
Business Analyst III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L9
Business Analyst IV
₹70.8K
₹49.5K
₹21.3K
₹0
₹160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Swiggy in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹70,798. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swiggy for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹19,062.

