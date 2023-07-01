Company Directory
Sustainable Lumber
    • About

    Sustainable Lumber Co. specializes in recycled, reclaimed, salvaged, and certified wood sourced within a 100-mile radius. They ship directly within the continental U.S. using #1 grade for their products and donating #2 grade to Habitat for Humanity. They donated over 22,000 sq ft of flooring in 2014. Any leftover materials are converted into clean biomass for renewable heat and energy. Sawdust and shavings are donated to local ranchers for animal bedding. They aim to use everything they harvest, minimizing waste.

    sustainablelumberco.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    31
    Number of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources