StreamNative Salaries

StreamNative's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $452,250 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of StreamNative. Last updated: 10/26/2025

Product Manager
Median $200K
Marketing
$70.4K
Sales
$452K

Software Engineer
$226K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at StreamNative is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $452,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StreamNative is $212,827.

