Company Directory
Straus Family Creamery
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Straus Family Creamery that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Straus Family Creamery is a certified organic creamery in Northern California that offers a variety of minimally-processed dairy products, including milk, yogurt, butter, and ice cream. Their products are distributed throughout California and other western states. They source their organic milk from 12 family farms in Marin and Sonoma Counties, including their own Straus Dairy Farm, which was the first certified organic dairy farm west of the Mississippi River. The company is committed to sustaining family farms, revitalizing rural communities, and protecting the environment.

    https://strausmilk.com
    Website
    1994
    Year Founded
    126
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Straus Family Creamery

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Google
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources