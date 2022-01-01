Company Directory
Strategy by PwC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Strategy by PwC Salaries

Strategy by PwC's salary ranges from $20,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $333,858 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Strategy by PwC. Last updated: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Management Consultant
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
Accountant
$77.6K
Business Analyst
$65.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Data Scientist
$22.2K
Product Designer
$118K
Product Manager
$60.5K
Project Manager
$216K
Software Engineer
$20K
Solution Architect
$91.8K
Venture Capitalist
$254K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Strategy by PwC is Management Consultant at the Principal level with a yearly total compensation of $333,858. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Strategy by PwC is $114,397.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Strategy by PwC

Related Companies

  • G-Research
  • OakNorth
  • Transact
  • CFGI
  • Control Risks
  • See all companies →

Other Resources