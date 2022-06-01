Company Directory
Strategic Education
Strategic Education Salaries

Strategic Education's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $180,900 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Strategic Education. Last updated: 10/26/2025

Product Manager
Median $137K
Administrative Assistant
$52.3K
Data Science Manager
$181K

Product Designer
$73.6K
Software Engineer
$58.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Strategic Education is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Strategic Education is $73,630.

