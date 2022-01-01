Company Directory
Stratasys
Stratasys Salaries

Stratasys's salary ranges from $54,270 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $224,661 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stratasys. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $81.5K
Data Analyst
$64.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$54.3K

Product Designer
$132K
Product Manager
$225K
Technical Programme Manager
$201K
The highest paying role reported at Stratasys is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $224,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stratasys is $106,584.

