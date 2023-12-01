Company Directory
Strapi
Strapi Salaries

Strapi's salary ranges from $47,923 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in France at the low-end to $80,685 for a Software Engineer in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Strapi. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Product Manager
$47.9K
Software Engineer
$80.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$63.7K

FAQs

Ο ρόλος με την υψηλότερη πληρωμή που αναφέρθηκε στην Strapi είναι ο Μηχανικός Λογισμικού at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση $80,685. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει τον βασικό μισθό, καθώς και τυχόν πιθανή αποζημίωση σε μετοχές και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση που αναφέρθηκε στην Strapi είναι $63,700.

