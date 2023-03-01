Company Directory
Straive
Straive Salaries

Straive's salary ranges from $3,354 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in India at the low-end to $61,519 for a Product Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Straive. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$3.4K
Copywriter
$5K
Data Scientist
$12K

Product Manager
$61.5K
Software Engineer
$7.3K
Solution Architect
$46.8K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Straive is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $61,519. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Straive is $9,612.

