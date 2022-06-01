Company Directory
STR
STR Salaries

STR's salary ranges from $143,000 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $205,774 for a Project Manager at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Median $145K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $160K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $143K

Project Manager
$206K
Solution Architect
$196K

Cloud Security Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at STR is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $205,774. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at STR is $160,000.

