Company Directory
Storyblok
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Storyblok Salaries

Storyblok's salary ranges from $35,539 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Portugal at the low-end to $149,250 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Storyblok. Last updated: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Human Resources
$35.5K
Marketing
$56.7K
Software Engineer
$149K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Storyblok is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Storyblok is $56,715.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Storyblok

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Square
  • Google
  • PayPal
  • See all companies →

Other Resources