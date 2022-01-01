Storyblocks Salaries

Company Directory
Storyblocks's salary ranges from $145,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $216,791 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Storyblocks. Last updated: 10/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $145K
Data Science Manager
$215K
Data Scientist
$217K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Designer
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Storyblocks is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $216,791. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Storyblocks is $187,882.

Other Resources