StoneX Group Salaries

StoneX Group's salary ranges from $29,711 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $208,950 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of StoneX Group. Last updated: 10/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $142K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$52.3K
Business Analyst
$41.6K

Data Scientist
$29.7K
Marketing Operations
$209K
Product Designer
$58.3K
Product Manager
$206K
Sales
$139K
Software Engineering Manager
$196K
Solution Architect
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at StoneX Group is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StoneX Group is $128,972.

