The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Sticker Mule totals $160K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sticker Mule's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sticker Mule
Full-Stack Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per annum
$160K
Level
Senior
Base salary
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
11 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sticker Mule in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $213,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sticker Mule for the Software Engineer role in United States is $135,000.

Other Resources