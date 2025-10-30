Company Directory
Stenn
Stenn Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Spain package at Stenn totals €137K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Stenn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Stenn
Director of Engineering
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per annum
€137K
Level
M5
Base salary
€137K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
18 Years
What are the career levels at Stenn?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Stenn in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €164,124. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stenn for the Software Engineering Manager role in Spain is €136,677.

