Company Directory
Stanley Black & Decker
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Stanley Black & Decker Salaries

Stanley Black & Decker's salary ranges from $40,603 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in United Kingdom at the low-end to $433,508 for a Programme Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stanley Black & Decker. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
Median $95K
Software Engineer
Median $112K
Product Manager
Median $134K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Hardware Engineer
Median $89K
Business Analyst
$104K
Business Development
$236K
Data Analyst
$42.6K
Data Science Manager
$213K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Financial Analyst
$89.1K
Graphic Designer
$146K
Human Resources
$61.2K
Marketing
Median $140K
Product Designer
$80.4K
Programme Manager
$434K
Project Manager
$40.6K
Sales
$152K
Software Engineering Manager
$164K
Solution Architect
$60.3K
Technical Programme Manager
$141K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Stanley Black & Decker is Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $433,508. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stanley Black & Decker is $123,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Stanley Black & Decker

Related Companies

  • Veeco
  • EPAM Systems
  • Sprinklr
  • Forrester
  • ThoughtWorks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources