Standard Metrics Salaries

Standard Metrics's salary ranges from $137,200 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success at the low-end to $211,935 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Standard Metrics. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$139K
Customer Success
$137K
Product Manager
$186K

Recruiter
$151K
Sales
$157K
Sales Engineer
$179K
Software Engineer
$157K
Software Engineering Manager
$212K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Standard Metrics is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Standard Metrics is $156,733.

