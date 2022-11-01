Company Directory
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Salaries

Standard Chartered's salary ranges from $16,994 in total compensation per year for a Corporate Development in India at the low-end to $502,500 for a Investment Banker in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $52.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $42.7K

Technical Programme Manager
Median $150K
Accountant
$204K
Business Analyst
$26.4K
Corporate Development
$17K
Data Analyst
$20K
Data Scientist
$43.9K
Financial Analyst
$17.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$39.4K
Investment Banker
$503K
Management Consultant
$57.1K
Product Designer
$69.1K
Programme Manager
$60K
Project Manager
$43.1K
Sales
$56.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$18K
Solution Architect
$43.3K
FAQs

Other Resources