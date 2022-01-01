Company Directory
SRI International
SRI International Salaries

SRI International's salary ranges from $100,667 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $271,350 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SRI International. Last updated: 11/30/2025

Hardware Engineer
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Software Engineer
Median $125K

Research Scientist

Biomedical Engineer
$128K
Chemical Engineer
$124K

Research Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
$154K
Project Manager
$196K
Technical Program Manager
$271K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SRI International is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SRI International is $150,000.

Other Resources

