Company Directory
Squire
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Squire Salaries

Squire's median salary is $100,000 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Squire. Last updated: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $100K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Squire, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Squire is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $100,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Squire is $100,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Squire

Related Companies

  • Sift
  • Rubrik
  • Mozilla
  • Proofpoint
  • Samsara
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/squire/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.