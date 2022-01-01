Squarespace's salary ranges from $59,900 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $478,333 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Squarespace. Last updated: 11/30/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
15%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
30%
YR 4
At Squarespace, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
30% vests in the 3rd-YR (30.00% annually)
30% vests in the 4th-YR (30.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Squarespace, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/squarespace/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.