Company Directory
Squarespace
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Squarespace Salaries

Squarespace's salary ranges from $59,900 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $478,333 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Squarespace. Last updated: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
L1 $133K
L2 $164K
L3 $195K
L4 $240K
L5 $277K
L6 $328K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L5 $267K
L6 $329K
L7 $478K
Product Manager
L3 $216K
L4 $197K
L5 $298K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Product Designer
L3 $158K
L4 $198K
L6 $332K
Data Scientist
L3 $155K
L4 $200K
Data Analyst
Median $135K
Financial Analyst
Median $190K
Marketing
Median $164K
Recruiter
Median $150K
UX Researcher
Median $151K
Administrative Assistant
$79.6K
Business Operations Manager
$274K
Business Analyst
$118K
Customer Service
Median $59.9K
Data Science Manager
$224K
Human Resources
$141K
Information Technologist (IT)
$191K
Technical Program Manager
Median $202K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

15%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Squarespace, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-YR (30.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-YR (30.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Squarespace, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Squarespace is Software Engineering Manager at the L7 level with a yearly total compensation of $478,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Squarespace is $195,822.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Squarespace

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Five9
  • Oracle
  • Adobe
  • ServiceNow
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/squarespace/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.